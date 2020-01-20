No amount of intimidation can stop us from holding our demo on Tuesday - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says no one can stop them from demonstrating against the compilation of the new voters' register on Tuesday, January 21, 2019.
The NDC and others who have formed the Inter-Party resistance against the new voters' register will tomorrow hold a demonstration in the Ashanti Region.
On January 11, a similar demonstration dubbed the 'Tikusayi' was held in Tamale.
Mr Gyamfi says they are fully prepared and no amount of intimidation can deter them.
"We are fully prepared for the demonstration, come rain or shine the demo will come off as scheduled on Tuesday 6:am. No amount of intimidation or inferior tactics will deter anybody. We are prepared to honour the invitation by the EC on any day to IPAC meeting and discuss the issue in the interest of Ghanaians".
Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional police PRO Godwin Ahianyo says they will provide security for the demonstration but has warned against that any act of violence will not be entertained.
The EC's decision to compile a new voters' register has been met with fierce resistance by some eight political parties.
The EC has stated that their decision to change the voters' register is to have more credible voters register saying the current one is over-stretched and a new one will protect its credibility.
According to political parties, the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will ''amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources''.