No clear distinction between employment and job creation in NDC, NPP manifesto - Dr Yankson

General Secretary for the Ghana Medical Association Dr Justice Yankson says there is no clear distinction between employment and job creation in the manifesto of both the NPP and the NDC.
Both parties have promised to create jobs and provide employment opportunities to Ghanaians.
Dr Yankson speaking on Joy FM's NewsFile on September 19, 2020, said there is no clear distinction between the two in their manifesto.
He said they were not specific on how both creation of jobs and employment will be achieved.
"One thing that is actually missing in the two manifestos that is the NPP and NDC manifesto is a clear distinction between employment and job creation. We need to be able to distinguish that. Our political parties should have been fair to us"
The NDC has promised to create a minimum of 1 million jobs by the end of their four years tenure in office when John Mahama is elected as the president in the upcoming 2020 general elections.
According to John Mahama, "we will create not only jobs but sustainable and decent jobs, so that people can live dignified lives. With this in mind, we set to develop the people’s manifesto a social contract between the NDC and the people of Ghana. To make our manifesto right and process widely consultative and popular, we adopted a bottom-up approach, in addition to internal consultations within the NDC, our grassroot organs engaged their communities and forwarded their expectations for inclusion. ”
The NPP also says they have so far created over 2 million jobs and will continue to create more so many are employed.
Dr Bawuimia said: "I’m happy to tell you that we have created over two million full-time equivalent jobs in the public and private formal sectors since 2017 and this is inclusive of the government’s job creation programmes and initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs, NaBCO graduates programme, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and so on.”