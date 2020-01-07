NPP does not need tutorials on security for election 2020 - Obiri Boahen tells Mahama

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Obiri Boahen has indicated that they do not need tutorials on security from former President John Mahama for the 2020 general election.
His comment comes after the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama asked President Akufo-Addo to resist the temptation to resort to violence and intimidation in the upcoming December polls.
In a new year message to Ghanaians today, John Dramani Mahama said Ghana needs to meet the high standards set by previous Electoral Commissions and even better it during the December polls. Adding he will continue to work for peace and urged President Akufo-Addo to do same.
But speaking to Starr FM, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen described President Mahama as a desperate politician saying the NPP does not need tutorials for security in the upcoming elections
''President Mahama is a desperate politician. When an MP showered derogatory remarks on a national security apparatus they thought naturally it wouldn't trigger confusion??. During his tenure as a President, his spokesperson Stanley Dogbe took a phone of a journalist and smashed it on the ground what happened?. We don't need tutorials on security of what to do and what not to do in the 2020 elections from Mahama.''.
However, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP said President Akufo-Addo is committed to peace in the upcoming 2020 general elections.
READ ALSO:Ghana needs a permanent development plan which all gov't must adopt - Mahama
John Mahama in his message reiterated his desire to continue to engage in peaceful politics asking President Akufo-Addo to ensure persons responsible for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence are sanctioned.
According to Mahama as the 2020 polls emerge, President Akufo-Addo has a responsibility to secure the safety of all citizens and must resist the temptation to allow the use of violence to harm and intimidate innocent civilians observed last year during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
He also advised Ghanaians to choose a government that creates equal opportunity for all and not just a few when they go to the polls on December 7 2020.
Meanwhile, Mr Mahama's comment follows a comeback after losing to the incumbent in December 2016 polls
READ ALSO: Watch Live: Mahama engages Ghanaians
Be transparent in your activities so that whoever loses election 2020 will readily accept - Mahama to EC