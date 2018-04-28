NPP Election: Northern Region elections underway

The Northern Regional elections of executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP is underway.
Hundreds of people have already converged at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for the event. Northern Region is the only region whose election of regional executives has to be delayed.
Already, the NPP in nine regions has held their elections to elect their regional executives successfully in the past week.
The Northern Regional Secretary of the party, Sule salifu, in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Friday, April 27, 2018, said “the constituencies are coming from far away so they have started coming. Some have already arrived and everything is set for the event tomorrow [Saturday].
“We are just hoping that we will have a smooth as we expected because we have done all the necessary arrangements”, he explained.
More soon…