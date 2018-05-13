NPP Elections: Nana Akomea reveals why he did not pick forms

Nana Akomea, Former Communications Director of the governing NPP, has disclosed that he deliberately refused to pick forms to contest for the Vice Chair position in NPP in order to allow the non-Akans in NPP to also contest for some positions.
Below is the full statement from Nana Akomea
In the last couple of months leading up to the NPP national executive elections, l have been accosted by various groups in the NPP to urge me and pledge support for me to contest for one or the other national executive positions. Delegations have come from Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions had come to my office to urge me on. Several WhatsApp groups have been formed by like-minded individuals to promote my contest.
Several individuals and critical party leaders have also spoken to me about offering myself for a national position.
Research conducted by the Danquah Institute found l was the clear, overwhelming favourite for one of the key executive positions.
When nominations opened last week, l declined to pick forms. What is emerging is that this particular election may present the NPP with the most undiversified national leadership, as almost all the elected positions may be filled from the Akan subgroup.
Every effort must be made to ensure that some of these positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup.
It is to be part of this effort that l have declined to contest for the Vice Chairmanship position. It is my great hope that the three Vice Chairmanship positions will afford the election of other members from outside the Akan subgroup.
I remain thankful to all the groups and individuals who have looked forward to my contest and who will be disappointed now. I assure them it is for the greater good of the party.
The NPP remains the best political party to take this country to the “promised land”.
God bless us all