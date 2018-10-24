NPP founding member explains why Dr Bawumia will not lead NPP

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said Vice President Dr Bawumia will never lead the NPP considering some of the believes held by the party.
Posters with the image of Dr Bawumia as a presidential aspirant on the ticket of the governing NPP emerged last year, sparking debate among Ghanaians.
Following President Akufo-Addo’s disclosure earlier this year that he was uncertain if he would be on the ballot paper for the 2020 elections, many including the vice president of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Hassan Tampuli and former Deputy Agric Minister William Quaitoo tipped Dr. Bawumia to take over from his boss.
“With the role that he [Dr. Bawumia] has played as Chairman of the Economic Management Team, he has demonstrated beyond every reasonable doubt his pedigree would put him ahead of everybody,” the NPA boss stated on Starr Chat on August 2.
However, in an interaction with Politics&Power Magazine, former Ghana’s Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro stated unequivocally that “looking at my party and some of the beliefs that we have, that might not even allow Bawumia to come to the forefront to win an election.”
Asked if it was because Dr Bawumia would not be a good candidate, he retorted: “No, not at all. He is an intelligent man, well- educated but looking at the way we have set up our own… you made mention of tribe but I don’t want to bring tribe into anything that I say because I’m so detribalized I don’t want to think about it.
“The arrangements that we have now one way or the other make it impossible for Bawumia to come to the forefront. This is the way I would put it.”