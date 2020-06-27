NPP has delivered 78% of the promises made to Ghanaians - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government continues to perform better than the incompetent alternative.
The Vice President who was nominated for the 4th time as the running mate for the NPP said they will win the 2020 elections because they have delivered about at least 78% of their promises to Ghanaians.
He called the opposition NDC incompetent and said Ghanaians will continue to stick with the NPP.
"The policies of the NPP should be analysed, we have delivered and are delivering at least 78% of the promises we made to the people of Ghanaians. We have not only delivered on our promises but we have performed much better than the incompetent alternative. They say we have short memories but I don't think you can say that about the elephant. The records are there to show that we have transformed the nation".
I shall justify your decision to retain me as flagbearer - Akufo-Addo tells NPP
President Akufo-Addo at the same event said he will justify the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) decision to retain him as the flagbearer of the party going into the 2020 elections.
This will be the fourth time Akufo-Addo will lead the NPP to a presidential election.
President Akufo-Addo will face off with former President John Dramani Mahama, who has already been elected as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the presidential election.
This will be the third time the two political rivals will be contesting for the presidential slot of the country.
In their first contest in 2012, former President Mahama polled 5,574,761 of the valid votes cast, representing 50.70 per cent to defeat President Akufo-Addo who obtained 5,248, 898 of the votes, representing 47.74 per cent.
In the 2016 elections, however, President Akufo-Addo garnered 5,627,142 representing 53.56 per cent of valid votes cast to defeat former President Mahama, who had 4,694,830, representing 44.69 per cent.
Many political pundits expect an interesting contest in the third of contests between the two on December 7, 2020.