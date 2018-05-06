NPP National Treasurer hopeful to pick nomination forms on Monday

National Treasurer hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mary Posch Oduro, is set to pick her nominations forms at the NPP Headquarters on Monday May 7, 2018.
Madam Posch Oduro is contesting the incumbent National Treasurer, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, who is seeking re-election.
Mr. Abankwa Yeboah was among the first to pick his form on the first day of opening of nominations alongside Mrs. Joyce Konokie Zempare, National Women Organizer aspirant, and Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, a National NASARA Coordinator aspirant.
The rest were Mr. F.F. Antoh First Vice Chairman aspirant, Mr. Ken Wuud First Vice Chairman aspirant, Mr. Dominic Eduah, National Youth Organizer aspirant and Rashid Adam NASARA Coordinator aspirant.
The nominations, which opened on May 3, are expected to end on May 10, 2018.
The aspirants will be vying for positions such as national chairman, national first vice chairman, national second vice chairman and national third vice chairman.
The other positions are general secretary, national treasurer, national organizer, national women organizer, national youth organizer and national NASARA coordinator.
Ahead of picking of the forms, the camp of Madam Posch Oduro has told Primes News Ghana that their candidate is poised to secure victory come June 15, 2018 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, where the elections will be held.
Nomination fees
Aspirants are to pay a non-refundable application fee of GHS10,000 for the national chairman position, vice-chairman - GHS8,000, general secretary - GHS6,000, special organs such as women organizer and NASARA coordinator will pay GHS3,000, while all other positions pay GHS5,000.
