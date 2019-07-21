NPP opens nominations for parliamentary primaries

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for parliamentary candidates to pick forms at the constituency offices of the party to contest in the September parliamentary primaries.
The party’s National Director of Research and Elections, Mr Evans Nimako, said on Saturday, 20 July 2019 that the process is expected to end on 3 August 2019.
He said interested individuals are supposed to pay GHS2,000 in the name of the party at the bank and submit the banker’s draft before the acquisition of the forms. The aspirants are also supposed to present a banker’s draft of GHS20, 000 when filing their nomination before 3 August 2019.
Speaking to Class FM, Mr Nimako, who is in charge of the processes in the Northern Region said a discount of 50 per cent will be given to persons with disabilities, female candidates and the youth below 40 years.
He said national officers of the party have been assigned to all the regions in the country to facilitate the conduct of the parliamentary elections. He explained that a constituency parliamentary election committee has been tasked with the sale of the forms across the 106 constituencies taking part in the polls.
Mr Nimako added that a national parliamentary vetting committee chaired by Mr Peter Mac Manu has been set up and mandated to receive petitions from aggrieved members who may be disqualified.
He disclosed that a binding clause is included in the form which requires aspirants to sign a contract with the party in the presence of two eyewitnesses of the candidate. This, he explained, is to ensure that, after the process, the aspirants would not have any room to contest as independent candidates in the 2020 general elections.
