NPP primaries: All 3 Krachi West contestants disqualified

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have disqualified all the three aspirants who picked nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primary in the Krachi West Constituency.
The recommendation to get them disqualified was contained in a brief report jointly issued and signed by the party’s Constituency Chairman, Douglas Amanfo, secretary Peter Krah and the Chairman of the Election Committee, J.B Donkor.
All three aspirants namely, Tony Fofie, Jalulah Khajal and Francis Odenke Ntem, were said to have failed to submit their forms at close of nominations.
The filing fee was pegged at GH¢20,000 but it was subsidised for women, youth and the physically challenged to pay half of that.
Reports state that as at Saturday, August 3 when nominations closed, none of them had submitted their forms.
“We wish to say without any reservation that none of the three aspirants has written stating the reason(s) why they were not able to file their nomination forms," the reports stated.
“As per the situation, none of the three should be allowed to contest again but a new window rather be opened for others to pick and file forms, we recommend that there should be an extension of date to allow for determination of challenges facing the constituency.”
The constituency executives want the new date to be in August however, the NPP has set September 28, 2019, as date on which to hold elections in ‘orphan constituencies’.
‘Orphan constituencies’ are ones where the sitting Member of Parliament is not an NPP member.