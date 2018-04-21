NPP ready to wrestle NDC seats in Ashanti Region in 2020

The Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is ready to recapture the parliamentary seat at Ejura-Sekyeredumase and two others in the Ashanti region after losing it to National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections.
The Ejura-Sekyedumase Constituency seat which being occupied by the NDC’s Muhammad Bawah Braimah, is one of the three seats being occupied by the opposition NDC in the NPP’s ‘world bank’.
The rest are Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency being occupied by Alex Adomako-Mensah and Asawase Constituency being occupied by Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.
As part of strategies to recapture the seat from the NDC, the party is holding its regional delegates conference in Ejura to elect regional executives.
Some top party officials of the party say the peaceful nature of the conference is evidence of unity in the party inspire of perception of division among some section of the public.
The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyim North Constituency, Dr. Andy Appiah-Kubi, entreated delegates to vote base on competence.
He said the choice made by the delegates today will be crucial in determining the fate of the party in the 2020 election.
Former Defence Minister under the Kufour Administration, Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor tasked both winning and losing candidates to come together and propel the agenda of the party.
