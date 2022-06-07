NPP to open nominations for national executive positions on June 8

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Wednesday, June 8, open nominations for its national executive positions.
The Party announced this in a press release issued on Monday, June 6.
Per the release, persons seeking to occupy the National Chairmanship position will be paying GH¢20,000 for nomination forms, while those contesting the Vice positions will be paying GH¢15,000.
The nomination form for the General Secretary position goes for GH¢10,000 while all other positions go for GH¢8,000.
However, the filing of nominations will also commence on June 13 and end on June 15.
Meanwhile, the party will also hold its National Annual Delegates’ Conference between Friday, July 15, and Sunday, July 17, 2022.
The conference will be held at Accra Sports Stadium.
“Pursuant to Section I 7(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, which provides that the election of National, Regional, and Constituency Officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, the National Elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” the National Council stated in a press release.
Also, a 9-member National Elections Committee has been constituted to superintend over all election-related processes.
Members are Peter Manu (Chairman), Evans Nimako (Secretary), Ambassador Edward Boateng, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Amin Anta, Alhaji Bismi Hussain, Ing. Kwesi Abease, Oboshie Sai Coffie, Lawyer Gary Nimako, Eric Ntori, and Lawyer Emmanuel Darkwa.