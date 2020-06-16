NPP would have scored 5% if we added all their campaign promises - Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would have scored the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 5 percent if they added all their campaign promises.
The NDC in the third edition of their weekly press conference Monday rated the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) 14 percent in their manifesto promises prior to the 2016 general elections.
The press conference which was by led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described government’s accomplishment of its promises as woeful.
Mr Ablakwa speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show on June 16, 2020, says the NDC were even charitable to the NPP to score them 14 percent because they made several promises during the campaign period in 2016.
"The NPP made ridiculous promises. If we added all the promises they made, they will be hovering around 500. They are disrespecting the Ghanaian people and undermining trust, When IMANI analysed the NPP's manifesto, they didn't agree with the 388 promises. We have been very charitable to the NPP. If we have added other promises they made on campaign platforms, they would have gotten 5%"
The NPP also responded to the claims, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah the Minister for Information stated that “what they have always forgotten is that if Ghana succeeds, and the Government of Ghana, regardless of which administration is in power, gets the credit, it insures to the benefit of all Ghanaians including them. When Ghanaian leadership is respected and appreciated across the continent or the world, they too, regardless of their partisan political Colour benefit from the collateral credit.”
The Minister, however, admonished that despite this year being an election year, the country should be focused on conversations that will help bring development.
“We are clear in our minds that this year being an election year, despite the expectation that our attention as a nation even on politics should be focused on leadership in times of crisis, it comes as no surprise that the group will resort to such attempts. We do not believe that Ghana’s progress record should be undermined in those attempts to be partisan. Government assures the people of Ghana to set and defend the nation’s record of growth straight even in this trying times,” he added.