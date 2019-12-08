NPP youth wing holds National Youth Conference in Tamale

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the weekend held its National Youth Conference in Tamale where the Party's hierarchy pledged to empower, re-energise, re-position and re-equip the youth to help realize victory in 2020.
The conference was to create stronger resolutions to involve the youth in the Party's quest for victory in the 2020 elections.
It was on the theme: "One Good Term Deserves Another".
Speakers gave thumbs up to the Youth Wing for their unflinching role in the 2016 campaign, which resulted in victory for the Party.
Mrs Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President, commended the Youth Wing and Party loyalists for their enormous contributions towards the 2016 Victory and urged them to work in peace and unity to achieve same in 2020.
She said the Government had worked within three years to restore hope in the Ghanaian youth and was creating a thriving environment for their development and placing them in the development agenda.
These efforts could be seen in the introduction of Nation Builders’ Corp, restoring of Teacher and Nursing Training allowances, the One District One Factory, Free Senior High School, and the Planting for Food and Jobs, among others, she said.
Mr Freddy Blay, the Chairman of the NPP, urged the youth to be determined in organising and educating the grassroots on the good policies of the Government for them to learn and play an active part in the country’s socio-economic development.
READ ALSO : Your action is a threat to media freedom - High Court delivers judgement in NPP's Hajia Fati's case
Mr Samuel Awuku, the National Organiser of the NPP, urged the youth organizers to work hard in projecting the good works of the Government to give Ghanaians confidence to vote for it come 2020.
Mr Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organizer, said to ensure victory for 2020, the youth must be empowered and re-energized.
He said the Youth Wing was putting in place the “Orphan Constituency programme,” and “The Youth Must Know campaign” among other things, to canvass for support.
Mr Sylvester Mathew Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, pledged to support to the youth organisers and their teams to make their work successful.
Other dignitaries included the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Abubakar Boniface Saddique, and CEO of NABCO.
The Youth Wing would undertake health walk through the principal streets of Tamale and round-up activities with a rally at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.
Credit : GNA