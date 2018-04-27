NR NPP set to hold executive elections Saturday

All is set for the Northern Regional elections of executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take place on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Northern Region is the only region whose election of regional executives has to be delayed.
Already, the nine regions have held their elections to elect their regional executives successfully in the past week.
The Northern Regional Secretary of the party, Sule salifu, in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Friday April 27, 2018, said “the constituencies are coming from far away so they have started coming. Some have already arrived and everything is set for the event tomorrow [Saturday].
“We are just hoping that we will have a smooth as we expected because we have done all the necessarily arrangements”, he explained.
Commenting on the number of people contesting for the various positions, Sule Salifu, who is seeking re-election as the region’s secretary said, “six are going for the chairmanship including the incumbent, Daniel Bugri Naabu”.
“For the secretary position, five people are contesting me but ‘insha allah’, I will emerge victorious”, he told Prime News Ghana.
Sule Salifu noted that all the positions are being contested by not less than three people. “There is no position that is going for two or three people. They are all being contested by more than four people”.
Read more: BREAKING NEWS: Bugri Naabu in critical condition after accident
Ahead of the elections, its Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, was involved in an accident on Thursday April 26, 2018.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/politics.html