Martin Amidu will instil the fear of God into Ghanaians- Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has described the office of the special prosecutor as a tool that will help instil the fear of God into Ghanaians not to tow the path of corruption.
According to him, the office of the special prosecutor will remove partisan prosecutions which mostly give rise to unjust prosecutions.
"The office of Special Prosecution would remove partisan prosecution and instil the fear of God into people who want to toll the line of corruption."
Addressing the press at his second media encounter at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Thursday, January 17, President Akufo-Addo said he will not shield any corrupt official working for him because the process of prosecution under the authority of the special prosecutor cannot be tampered with.
President Akufo insisted that attempts to project his administration as a corrupt government will not hold.
One corruption allegations during his administration, he said they have so far proven to be false and without merit. He cited the Energy Minister's alleged bribery of the Appointment Committee of Parliament, BOST contaminated fuel saga, issue of the two deputy chief of staff and the recent one which is cash-for-seat at the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards 2017.
Martin Amidu is Special Prosecutor nominee
President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 11 nominated Martin Amidu former Attorney General as the Special Prosecutor of the Republic of Ghana.
In a short ceremony at the Flagstaff House to make known his nomination, the President said "the Attorney General by a letter Thursday 11th January 2018, addressed to me, exercised the power of nomination and submitted to me for my acceptance the name of the proposed special prosecutor, I have accepted the Attorney General's nomination and will, in turn, submit for parliament's approval when it reconvenes on the 23rd of January 2018...the name of Martin Alamisi Keiser Amidu to be the first Special Prosecutor."
About the Office of the Special Prosecutor
President Akufo Addo on January 2, 2018, assented the Special Prosecutor Bill.
According to the President, the new law formed part of the most important elements of the NPP's 2016 Manifesto, on which the NPP was elected into office, and it had now found legislative expression.
In an effort to stamp out corruption in the country, Akufo- Addo made a campaign promise in 2016, to create the office of the Special Prosecutor to bring corrupt officials to book.
The bill was then passed by parliament in November 2017 after its third reading.
