Ofosu Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen to face court over leaked tape today

The chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will appear in court today April 16 to answer charges on conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.
To appear alongside Mr Ofosu Ampofo is Kwaku Boahen, Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, who is to face similar charges.
According to reports the two NDC bigshots are to appear before the Accra High Court.
They have both denied the charges against them.
The charges were levelled against the two after they reported themselves in March 2019 to answer questions concerning a leaked tape in which they are said to have made certain statements inciting violence.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo has refused to publicly comment on the audio which he has said was doctored.
According to Graphiconline, when he visited the CID headquarters on Monday, March 4, 2019, about 30 minutes of the audio was played for him to listen after which he was asked whether that was his voice but he refused to comment on the audio.
He was formally arrested and was charged accordingly with a threat of harm, conspiracy to harm a public officer and proceeded to write his statement.
After that, he was granted bail in the sum of Gh¢400,000 with two sureties.
He has been reporting to the CID intermittently since then.
Meanwhile, the NDC through its Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah, has issued a press release dated April 15, 2019, announcing "for the information of the general public that" Mr Ofosu Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen would be in court on Tuesday at 8am to answer "charges arising out of the contents of the leaked tape."
My hands are clean: Ofosu Ampofo reacts to leaked audio
The National Chairman of NDC, Ofosu Ampofo has said his hands are clean and he is not the one who spoke in the leaked audio. According to him, he is a peace-loving man and has no record of violence.
Addressing party supporters on March 2 in Accra after the party's health walk dubbed "Walk with Mahama", Ofosu Ampofo said he is focused on winning the 2020 elections for the party despite the storm following an alleged leaked tape involving him.
“…I want to assure you that I am a man of peace, and my hands are clean. I have been in politics for many years, there’s no evidence I have won my victory through violence or spoken against anybody. I want to remain focused, the NDC wants to remain focused. We will win the election freely, fairly and clearly.”