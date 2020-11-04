One mistake I made in 2016 was not speaking directly to Ghanaians - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says one of his shortcomings in the 2016 elections was not speaking directly to Ghanaians.
He went on to say the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not communicate well during his regime as President.
Mahama speaking on Starr FM said that allowed the NPP to siphon lies into the minds of Ghanaians.
“One major regret I have is not speaking directly to the people during my time in office and so that vacuum was filled with a lot of propaganda. So this time when I come I will go round and directly speak to the people on what we are doing and some of our policies.”
The former President asked Ghanaians to choose him again because he is the man with a track record everyone can trust.
“Ghanaians should choose John Mahama because he’s a person you can trust. What you see is what you get. I have the track record and I believe that having been president before, I’ll make a better president in my second term.”
Mahama in October said the NPP used the tactics of tagging him and the NDC as incompetent and that stuck in the minds of Ghanaians.
In 2016, former President Mahama became the first sitting President in Ghana to lose an election.
He lost by an overwhelming margin of over one million votes in a defeat many analysts attributed to economic mismanagement, erratic power supply and massive unemployment.