Our 4th Republic will last for centuries to come– Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed complete faith in the 4th Republic as the country prepares to celebrate 25 years of its existence.
He is expected to join over thousand celebrants including his colleague ex-presidents as well as the sitting president Nana Akufo-Addo.
In a statement, John Mahama said he has accepted an invitation to be at the celebrations this afternoon at the Independence Square in Accra.
“The 4th Republic will be our last Republic and would last for centuries to come. We owe the foundation of our Political Stability to the Good People of Ghana and the contributions of the various political parties and actors, post January 07, 1993.”
He noted that with its ups and downs, democracy and constitutional rule have brought enormous dividends to our dear country, Ghana.
“We have experienced the most extensive period of economic expansion in our history,” Mr Mahama added.
He hoped that beyond thanking God for the day, the country will “spend our time and resources on how best to overcome the remaining hurdles that still stand in our way of establishing an ideal democracy.”
he Independence Square is being prepared to host the celebrations which is expected to draw over 5000 people, organisers say.
The Chief Imam and other religious leaders are also expected at the event which begins at 4:00 PM.
Below is the full statement:
Today is an important day in the annals of our country. It is a day that heralds, the global recognition of our country as a worthy example of Democratic Governance and Stability for other states.
I have accepted and will be participating in a National Thanksgiving Church Service this afternoon to thank God for the strengthening of our democracy over the last 25years.
The 4th Republic will be our last Republic and would last for centuries to come. We owe the foundation of our Political Stability to the Good People of Ghana and the contributions of the various political parties and actors, post-January 07, 1993.
With all its ups and downs, democracy and constitutional rule have brought enormous dividends to our dear country, Ghana. We have experienced the most extensive period of economic expansion in our history.
Throughout my travels across the continent and interaction with academia, the political class and the youth of Africa, I have and will continue to make a case for our countries to continue the work of deeper democratic consolidation.
It is obvious that the broader the democratic space and the participation of our people in governance, the more progress we make as individual countries and as a continent.
While Ghana has advanced significantly in democratic governance and economic progress during the last 25 years, we still have the challenges of political intolerance and extreme partisanship to deal with.
I hope that beyond thanking God for this day, we shall spend our time and resources on how best to overcome the remaining hurdles that still stand in our way of establishing an ideal democracy.
Happy Anniversary.
JM.
Credit:myjoyonline.com/Ghana News