Parliament approves Evelyn Richardson as Bono Regional Minister

Parliament on Friday evening approved by a majority secret votes the nomination of Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson as the Minister for Bono Region.
The approval of her nomination was put on hold when the Minority in Parliament raised issues earlier in the day during the debate of the Report of the Appointment Committee.
The Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye directed a secret ballot by the House to determine the fate of the nominee. One hundred and twenty-four (124) MPs voted yes while 85 dissented.
The Speaker congratulated the Minister on her appointment to the position. Parliament has since gone on recess and would resume on May 29.
READ ALSO:
Parliament approves 58.9-million-euro contract to develop Kumasi Airport
A-G presents to Parliament bill on vigilantism
Parliament: Speaker orders house to conduct secret vote on Bono region Minister-designate
Ms Richardson is the only person among the list of minister and deputy minister-designates nominated by the President who is yet to be approved.
She has been accused of perjury by the Minority when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointment Committee for vetting.
According to the Minority, the nominee defied a directive to the Chief of Staff for government appointees not to travel out of the country.
She has been accused of spending $54,000 of state funds on a private trip to Canada while serving as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani in 2017.
Her educational qualification also became a subject during the vetting and doubts were cast on her doctorate qualification.
Minority members on the Appointment Committee found she that had bestowed on herself the academic title although she failed to provide proof of such on her curriculum vitae (CV).
She was ordered by the Appointment Committee to provide documents relating to her qualification but that is yet to be provided.
GNA