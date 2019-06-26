Parliament : Majority will always win, we vote on party lines not issues - James Klutse

The Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi has stated that the majority members in Parliament always win when they vote on issues because voting is done on party lines.
According to him, when issues and policies are brought to the floor of parliament to be voted on, MPs tend not to interrogate the issues due to fear of losing their seats if they vote against their political parties desire.
Mr Avedzi, however, suggested that the powers of parliament will only be established when MPs begin to vote on issues and not party lines.
The deputy minority leader speaking at a forum in Accra, said: “if I come from a constituency, I belong to NDC and then my party is in power if an issue comes to the floor and my party’s position is that we have to vote for that issue. If I single out myself because I’m against that decision, and I vote against it, I will lose the next election.”
Mr James Klutse Avedzi stressed that: “If this is coming from NDC, NPP will oppose it, if it’s coming from NPP, NDC oppose it. Now parliament is dominated and decisions in parliament are taken by majority votes. So if the issue on the floor is to be voted for, who do you think would win? the majority party, because we vote on party line, we don’t vote on issues.”
He indicated that the day members of parliament begin to vote on issues and not on party line, that is the day issues will start to change in the country .and then the powers of parliament will then be established.
