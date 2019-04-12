Parliament: Speaker orders house to conduct secret vote on Bono region Minister-designate

Prof. Mike Ocquaye Speaker of Parliament has ordered a secret ballot to determine the fate of Bono Regional Minister-designate Evelyn Kumi Richardson.
Ms Richardson is the only person among the list of minister and deputy minister-designates nominated by the President who is yet to be approved.
She has been accused of perjury by the Minority when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointment Committee for vetting.
According to the Minority, the nominee defied a directive to the Chief of Staff for government appointees not to travel out of the country.
She has been accused of spending $54,000 of state funds on a private trip to Canada while serving as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani in 2017.
Her educational qualification also became a subject during the vetting and doubts were cast on her doctorate qualification.
Minority members on the Appointment Committee found she that had bestowed on herself the academic title although she failed to provide proof of such on her curriculum vitae (CV).
She was ordered by the Appointment Committee to provide documents relating to her qualification but that is yet to be provided.
The Minority, on the basis of this, have refused to approve her nomination. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said they are not impressed with the nominee’s conduct.
“It is clear to the objective analyst that the trip to Canada was to attend a Rotary Club event and so she had to come up with all kinds of post facto rationalisation,” the North Tongu MP said.
But the Minority disagrees. Akuapim South MP O.B. Amoah believes the nominee has does nothing wrong and should be approved when the House debated a report from the Appointment Committee on Thursday.
The back and forth will not end as the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu refused to compromise. He asked the Speaker to order a secret ballot on the nominee.
Prof Ocquaye agreed and asked for documents concerning the process to be prepared while the House conducted other business, reports Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo.
