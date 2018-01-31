NPP dismisses claims of recruiting Invincible Forces to guard Parliament

The NPP, has dismissed claims by the Minority in Parliament that they have recruited members of the Invincible Force to guard Parliament.
Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the claims are not true because the said recruitment was solely done by the Marshal’s Department of Parliament.
According to him, the Marshal’s Department in 2016 informed the Parliamentary Service Board that they wanted to recruit additional hands because they are lacking the personnel to adequately protect the House.
The majority leader said due to the elections, they were not able to attend to the request of the Marshal’s Department. However, last year the department again informed the Parliamentary Service Board about it and some individuals were recruited.
He said 30 were recruited but 28 showed up and were taken through training at the Esutsuare after which they were brought to Parliament to for the first time monitor how parliamentary proceedings are conducted.
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu added the individuals were people from the general public, details known to the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.
Parliament of Ghana's Marshal Department needs more security personnel
The Minority at a caucus meeting on Tuesday, January 30 raised concerns over what they believed to be the recruitment of private security made up of members of pro-NPP vigilante groups Delta Force and Invincible forces.
MP for Adaklu Kwame Agbodza in a radio interview said there is no need to employ the services of private security because, among others, I would compromise the security of members.
But the Majority has said this is inaccurate because the Minority leadership has been involved in all the discussions from the beginning.
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News