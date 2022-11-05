Photos: Mahama mourns Ofosu-Ampofo's mother

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, November 3, 2022 visited the Ofosu-Ampofo family to express his condolences to the National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo on the passing of his mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.
Mahama also signed the book of condolence opened by the family to express his felt condolences to the family and was accompanied by Former Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debra and Amb. Victor Smith.
The sad demise of madam Mary Gyawubea Badu occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Koforidua Regional Hospital.
Due to his mother's death, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who wants to retain the NDC chairmanship position has suspended his campaign activities.
“Dear Comrades, it is with a heavy heart that I write to announce the passing of the matriarch and rock of my family, my dear mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu. In one of the darkest moments in my life and that of my family, I am not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. In view of this, I am temporarily suspending all campaign activities as together with the rest of the family, we reflect and mourn the passing of the woman who shaped our very beings.
“On behalf of my family and I, I thank all those who have reached out to us with encouragement and those who have spared thoughts and prayers in these very difficult times.”