Photos: Mahama mourns with Ofosu-Ampofo over mother's death

Former President John Dramani Mahama has visited the family of the National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to express his condolences following the passing of their mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.
Accompanied by a former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Mr. Mahama expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and signed a book of condolence opened for deceased by the family.
The sad demise of madam Mary Gyawubea Badu occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Koforidua Regional Hospital.
Due to his mother's death, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who wants to retain the NDC chairmanship position has suspended his campaign activities.
“Dear Comrades, it is with a heavy heart that I write to announce the passing of the matriarch and rock of my family, my dear mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu. In one of the darkest moments in my life and that of my family, I am not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. In view of this, I am temporarily suspending all campaign activities as together with the rest of the family, we reflect and mourn the passing of the woman who shaped our very beings.
“On behalf of my family and I, I thank all those who have reached out to us with encouragement and those who have spared thoughts and prayers in these very difficult times.”