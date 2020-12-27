Prime News Ghana

Photos: NPP's election thanksgiving service

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a thanksgiving service following its victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

The interdenominational service is being held at the forecourt of the State House.


The service is under the theme “ Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us, for the battle is the Lord’s.”

 

Present at the event is President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia.


Other top government officials, party executives and members of the clergy are also in attendance.