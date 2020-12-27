Photos: NPP's election thanksgiving service

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a thanksgiving service following its victory in the 2020 presidential elections.
The interdenominational service is being held at the forecourt of the State House.
The service is under the theme “ Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us, for the battle is the Lord’s.”
Present at the event is President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia.
Other top government officials, party executives and members of the clergy are also in attendance.