Posture of Health Minister when addressing Ghanaians 'shocking' - Afriyie Ankrah

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says the posture and manner in which the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu addresses the public on COVID-19 is not the best.
Mr Afriyie Ankrah believes his posture only suggest that Ghanaians can go about their normal duties because COVID-19 has become part and parcel of our lives.
Mr Agyeman-Manu during the week at a press briefing told Ghanaians, COVID-19 would be around for a long time so people must accept and change their way of lives.
He added that Ghanaians have lived with Malaria, HIV and other diseases and COVID-19 is no different.
This Afriyie Ankrah describes as 'shocking', he believes this leaves room for people to go about their daily activities without being cautious and that could lead to the spread of the virus.
"The primary function of government is to save lives. However, I was very sad and worried when I heard the Health Minister addressing the public. His posture was nonchalant. It was very shocking. His utterances only go to suggest the virus is normal, already we have some Ghanaians who are reluctant to observe all safety protocols, you don't speak to them as if nothing is at stake, this is not right," he said on Joy FM's NewsFile.
Mr Agyeman-Manu has times without number said Ghanaians should brace themselves to live with the virus for a long time.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Ghana has risen to 5,638.
The number of patients who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana has also increased to 1,460.
Four more persons who tested positive for the virus have also died, bringing to 28 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 4,248
Ashanti Region – 798
Central Region – 210
Eastern Region – 99
Western Region – 87
Western North Region – 57
Volta Region – 34
Northern Region – 31
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 21
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0