Prez. Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on Dec. 17 referendum tonight

President Akufo-Addo will tonight, address the nation on the upcoming December 17 Referendum.
The President will do this honour at 8 pm Sunday and will be live on all major TV stations as well as the President’s official Facebook page (NAkufoAddo).
READ ALSO: Pius Hadzide confirms Prez. Akufo-Addo will make final decision on Dec. referendum soon
This comes barely a week after the Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Hadzide, hinted that the President will take a final decision on the impending referendum soon.
The December 17 Referendum seeks to amend Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution to enable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and unit committee members to be elected along political party lines.
READ ALSO: Referendum: Partisan politics at local level will weaken local gov't system - STRANEK canvasses for 'No' vote
The provision can only be amended through a Referendum which per Article 290(4) of the 1992 constitution, can be approved when at least 40% of persons entitled to vote, vote at the Referendum and at least 75% of the persons who vote cast their ballot, vote in favour of passing the bill.