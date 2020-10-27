Prof. Opoku-Agyemang begins 3-day tour of Volta Region today

The Vice-Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will begin a 3-day tour of the Volta Region today October 27, 2020.
The tour will start with a breast screening exercise as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang continues to use her platform to share life-saving information during this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness month of October.
Prof. Opoku-Ageymang will spend time during various other engagements with traditional authorities, teachers, fisherfolk, community leaders, women and youth groups to fully understand the difficulties they have faced in the last over three and a half years.
She will then present the practical solutions and new opportunities for prosperity for all, that the NDC’s People’s Manifesto offers.
North Tongu, Ho West, Ho Central, Ketu North, Ketu South, Keta, Afadjato South, Hohoe, Kpando and North Dayi are the constituencies that will host her over the course of her 3-day tour of the region.
Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged women in the country to turn the enthusiasm with which they receive her nomination into reality by voting the NDC into power in the upcoming December polls.
Prof. Opoku-Agyeman who addressed groups of women that called on her in July, reminded the various women groups of the sterling qualities of women, encouraging them to vote for her party in order to experience women leadership.
The selection of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as running mate has been hailed by many as a master stroke from the NDC.
The African Centre for Women in Politics (ACWP) has described the appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as ‘a fulfilment that has been long-awaited by women in Ghana, in Africa and the world at large.”