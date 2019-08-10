Punish those who engage in multiple registrations to deter others - CODEO's Nat’l coordinator

Mr Albert Arhin who is the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) says individuals who engage in multiple election registration must be sanctioned to deter others from doing same.
His comments come on the back of the recent discovery by the Electoral Commission that some 24,000 people registered more than once in the recently held limited voters’ registration.
Mr Arhin believes punishment, coupled with public sensitization by the relevant electoral stakeholders will end the practice.
“The thing is, we need to punish people for some of these wrong doing. Because what we discovered was that, people were not of age but they were pushed into doing these things. So maybe to forestall some of these things, there should be massive public education by the EC, NCCE and the political parties themselves”, he said on Eyewitness News.
The Electoral Commission, EC will soon put some 24,000 people before a Magistrate court to stand trial for engaging in multiple registrations in the just-ended limited registration exercise.
EC's ongoing audit has revealed over 24,000 cases of multiple registrations.
About 1.2 million new voters were registered under the limited voter registration exercise.
Out of that number, the registration of 8,500 new voters was challenged by observers.
