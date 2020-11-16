Rawlings' impact on Ghana can't be understated - Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says the impact of late former president Jerry John Rawlings on Ghana can't be underestimated.
Speaking at the vigil held in honour of President Rawlings, John Mahama said Rawlings made significant contributions to the country’s development and that impact cannot be ignored.
“He [Rawlings] was not perfect, neither are we perfect… Having led this country for 19 years, longer than any past leader has and ever will, his impact on where our country has come from and where it is headed cannot be understated. Let us make his death bring us together.”
Among other things, he indicated that the late president had ties with Anlo chiefs and the National Democratic Congress and so their views must be taken ahead of the funeral.
“All these interests own the man and these interest must come together to give him a simple but befitting farewell,” Mahama said.
The NDC flagbearer also said although some persons may have expressed their reservations about Rawlings, it is time to forgive and forget.
“His impact on the current trajectory of the country has helped immensely and it is necessary for us to find the right balance to honour him as the founder of Ghana’s current democracy…We must use this occasion of his passing to bring healing to our nation,” Mahama added.
Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on Thursday, November 12 at 10 am.
The 73-year-old is said to have died after he contracted Covid-19 and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.