Regional Executive Committee can't take over Constituency's duty - Kofi Adams

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has cautioned the Regional Executive Committee of the party to stop taking over the responsibility of the Constituency Executive Committee.
The NDC is preparing to elect its new Constituency Executives across the country in June to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
In a statement issued by the party and signed by its National Organizer, Kofi Adams noted that some members of the Regional Executive Committee of the party had taken the responsibility of the Constituency Executive Committee to vet the various aspirants at the Constituency levels.
He therefore cautioned the Regional Executive Committee to allow the Constituency Executive Committee to carry out their responsibilities as their mandate.
"It should be noted that it is the Constituency Executive Committee that is to select the venue for vetting IN CONSULTATION WITH THE REGIONAL EXECUTIVE", he emphasized.
According to Mr. Adams, the vetting shall be conducted in the various Constituencies across the country on the basis of a schedule drawn up by the various Regional Secretariats.
Below is the full statement:
RE: VETTING OF ASPIRANTS AS PART OF THE PROCESSES TOWARDS THE IMPENDING CONSTITUENCY ELECTIONS
The attention of the National Secretariat of the NDC has been drawn to vetting timetables issued by some regions for all Constituencies in their regions. Unfortunately it appears these Regions have not properly appreciated clause 10 (ii).. of the regulations governing the election of constituency officers. It should be noted that it is the Constituency Executive Committee that is to select the venue for vetting IN CONSULTATION WITH THE REGIONAL EXECUTIVE.
The Regional Executive committee cannot take over that responsibility and exercise it on behalf of the Constituency.
FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ALL VETTING SHALL BE CONDUCTED IN THE VARIOUS CONSTITUENCIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY ON THE BASIS OF A SCHEDULE DRAWN UP BY THE VARIOUS REGIONAL SECRETARIATS.
The membership of the committee is two (2) from the Constituency and one (1) from the Region.
It must be noted that it is a Constituency activity which must be based at the Constituency level to engender, generate and arouse interest at the constituency level.
Let us emphasize that it is not a Regional level activity.
All should note for strict compliance.
...Signed...
Kofi Adams
National organizer