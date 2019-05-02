Report to parliament, the holiday is over- Minority Leader to absentee Ministers

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu today May 2, 2019 reminded Ministers who were absent from Parliament to return to work because the holiday is over.
This comes on the back of failure of Aviation and Agric ministers to appear on the floor today, Thursday, 2 May 2019 to lay some papers.
Speaking on the matter, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the appointees must be reminded that the May Day holiday is over.
He said: “Mr Speaker, as I speak, I’m not seeing the designated Ministers, and Mr Speaker the Ministers must be in an emergency mood. This is an emergency recall and therefore, they should behave well.
“It is not for us to get to an item, where you called us to suspend holidays and come and work and you are still as I may assume, rightly or wrongly on holiday. They must be in the mood for an emergency.”
Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye further urged the Ministers to treat the one-week emergency sitting of the house with all the seriousness it requires.
