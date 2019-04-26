Reshuffle to hit EC headquarters, several officials to be reassigned

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services has disclosed that there will be a reshuffle at the headquarters of the commission.
He said the restructuring will see the transfer of staff and the creation or realignment of departments and units.
Dr. Bossman in an interview with Citi News also responded to why he had become the EC’s mouthpiece despite the existence of Communication persons at the Commission.
“The commission has undertaken several review activities and I can say even on authority that within the shortest possible time; at most within three months, we should have a well-functioning communications unit.”
He added that the restructuring extended beyond just the communications department.
“Even [when] you go to IT, procurement, legal [departments] – there are several places we are looking at so some of it, when we conclude, they will be made public for you to have the full information,” he said.
Commenting on the status of the current Head of Communication for the Commission, Eric Dzakpasu, Dr. Bossman said “Dzakpasu is a deputy director as I speak to you now. His deputy is still there. He is also an officer. All of them are field workers.”
