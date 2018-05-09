Retract and apologize to onion sellers - NDC warns NPP

The NDC has condemned the attack on Ohemaa Sakyiwaa, a journalist with the Multimedia Group by an activist of the governing NPP, Hajia Fati at her party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The NDC said it is equally infuriated by Hajia Fati’s consequent explanation that she thought the Multimedia journalist was an “onion seller” rather than a reporter.
According to Ohemaa Sekyiwaa, Hajia Fati was infuriated at Sammy Crabbe for coming to the party's headquarters to pick nomination forms to contest in the upcoming elections. In her bid to get an interview, the bitter Hajia Fati smashed Ohemaa Sekyiwaa's phone and punched her mouth, accusing her of working for Sammy Crabbe.
In an interview, Hajia Fati said, she attacked Ohemaa Sakyiwaa because she looked like an 'onion seller' rather than a journalist and she also did not take any permission from her to capture her.
Though the NPP has condemned the attack on an Adom FM journalist by one of its supporters, Hajia Fati.
In a statement released and copied to Prime News Ghana on Tuesday, May 8, the NPP has distanced itself from the actions of the party loyal, Hajia Fati.
You Might Enjoy: Meet Ohemaa Sakyiwaa the Journalist NPP's Hajia Fati slapped
The party further assured journalists that internal investigations into the matter have begun and the party will not condone any action to suppress press freedom.
However, the opposition NDC in a statement signed by Director of Communications, Solomon Nkansah, and copied Prime News Ghana said the party “is appalled and outraged at the shameful and brutal assault” on the Adom FM reporter.
The NDC also added that it is shameful for Hajia Fati to create the impression that our nation's hardworking onion sellers can be justifiably attacked just because they sell onions.
“We also condemn the attempt by Hajia Fati to create the impression that our nation's hardworking onion sellers can be justifiably attacked just because they sell onions. It is shocking that any leading member of the ruling party will have such a criminal mindset towards our dynamic market women whose taxes are used to fund the creature comforts of these NPP elites.
“The NDC is equally outraged that the NPP has not as yet retracted and apologized to onion sellers and market women across the country. This is most reprehensible.