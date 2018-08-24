Sammy Gyamfi took bribe to destroy NPP - Abronye DC

Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’, has accused a National Communications Officer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi of taking bribe to malign the government.
He alleged that Sammy Gyamfi took only GHS5000 from the owner of the defunct uniBank, Dr Kwabena Duffour, just to destroy the ruling party.
Abronye DC, who recently declared not to defend his political party in the media again, in his Facebook post said, even though he maintained the decision not to defend the party, he is ready to set the record straight on the allegations by Sammy Gyamfi.
Read below the Facebook post:
“I have taken the pain to read the KPMG report on Unibank and the writ of summons filed by Dr Kwabena Duffour against BoG and the kind of "prostitute" lies that have been peddled by Sammy Gyamfi and the NDC against our party (NPP) because of a mere Ghs 5000.00 he has received from Dr Kwabena Duffour to destroy NPP..
I will be setting the records straight on Tuesday 28/08/18 at Oman FM Boiling Point.
NB : I have still not changed my decision.
I am only coming to clear the mischief and lies peddled by the NDC so far.
Thank you”.
