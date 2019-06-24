Security under Mahama's tenure was tight and better than now - Former DCE

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Kasena- Nankana Municipal Assembly, in the Upper East Region Emmanuel Andema, says during the tenure of former President, John Dramani Mahama, the state of security in the country was better than it is now under Akufo-Addo's government.
Mr Andema citing the recent incidents of kidnapping cases in the country blamed the government for failing to prioritize the wellbeing of citizens.
Speaking on mynewsghana he criticized the government for turning a blind eye to the sudden increase of insecurity in the country in recent times.
“Security is key to the development of a nation. But the security situation in this country, in fact, is not the best. We hear kidnappings here and there. Your children go to school and you are afraid they may not return. During John Mahama’s time security was tight. You could roam at night and sleep by the road and you will still be fine. But that cannot be said same with this current administration”.
The former DCE for Kasena- Nankana Municipal Assembly also said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lied its way to power through unrealistic promises.
According to Mr Andema, most of the promises the governing party made prior to the 2016 general elections were empty, unachievable and were deliberately used to deceive the electorates to get votes to help satisfy their hunger for political power.
“You make promises to Ghanaians telling them you will fulfil them but in reality, you deceived them for their votes. It is deceit because the promises are not fulfilled and those they attempted to deliver are not properly done. You tell the people you will give them dams and later come and dig shallow wells and dugouts. Is that what you promised? Why should you deceive the people when you can’t deliver such promises?”
Commenting on the Agricultural sector, he commended the government for subsiding fertilizer to help boost crop yield.
However, he expressed his disappointment in the government’s inability to control the smuggling of fertilizer and other agrochemical inputs meant for its flagship Planting for Food and Jobs Policy (PFJP), out to neighbouring countries.
“They are doing well with their planting for food and jobs policy in a way. But there are challenges, especially, with how farmers from rural areas are unable to access these fertilizers. The government has failed in ensuring that the fertilizers and other stuff are not stolen or smuggled out of the country. They have failed there because we hear reports of how the fertilizer is stolen and smuggled every day'', he stated.
He added that : ''The smuggling is a big problem but the NDC was able to control it. We were able to buy more tractors and fixed the old ones and gave them out to the farmers”.
Mr Andema also appealed to Ghanaians not to allow themselves to be persuaded by the empty promises of the NPP and vote for the NDC in 2020 who will offer life-changing interventions and social policies.
