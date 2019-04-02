Prime News Ghana

Senegal's president to be inaugurated

By Mutala Yakubu
Macky Sall
Macky Sall will be inaugurated for a second term as president of Senegal today.



He took 58% of the vote in February's election in which he faced four challengers, but was accused of preventing some of his main rivals from running.

Two well-known opposition figures were barred from taking part because of corruption convictions.

The opposition candidates have rejected the results, but say a court challenge would be futile.

The ceremony will be attended by among others President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

