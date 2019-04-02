Senegal's president to be inaugurated

Macky Sall will be inaugurated for a second term as president of Senegal today.
He took 58% of the vote in February's election in which he faced four challengers, but was accused of preventing some of his main rivals from running.
Two well-known opposition figures were barred from taking part because of corruption convictions.
The opposition candidates have rejected the results, but say a court challenge would be futile.
The ceremony will be attended by among others President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.
