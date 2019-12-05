South African President Ramaphosa in Ghana on 2-day visit

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is in Ghana for a two-day working visit.
Mr. Ramaphosa who arrived on Wednesday evening was received at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by the Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.
Also at the airport to welcome him was Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng; Philbert Johnson, Director of Africa Bureau at the Foreign Ministry and officials of the South African High Commission to Ghana.
READ ALSO: South African post office rapist and murderer handed three life sentences
While in Ghana, the South African leader will hold bilateral talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.
Mr. Ramaphosa leaves on Thursday, December 5, 2019.