Special Prosecutor invites NDC MP aspirant who sprayed cash on delegates at Ejura Sekyedumase

The Special Prosecutor has invited National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan over a suspected case of corruption.
Juliana Kinang Wassan on Saturday was seen in the 19-second viral video standing in a car and showering cash on party members at the polling station on the Ahmadiyya School Park.
She is reported to have said that she realised she had the money in her car and decided to show some love to her fellow NDC members by sharing it.
Her actions has caught the attention of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng.
In a letter, the OSP said it has commenced an investigation into suspected corruption in respect of her action.
“The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am for interviewing.
In a related development, the police in a statement said “a dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant police intervention or otherwise.”