Spio-Garbrah ‘begs’ for money to contest NDC primaries?

Even before the nominations will be announced for the various aspirants to pick their forms to contest the flagbearership race, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful for the 2020 general elections, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah has begun soliciting for funds to support his bid to lead the opposition party come 2020 elections.
The former Minister of Trade and Industry in a photo/poster to solicit funds which was released in the social media on Sunday April 22, 2018, is urging Ghanaians to text to a short code on all networks to support his bid for leadership in the NDC.
Dr. Spio-Garbrah contested the NDC flagbearership with the late former President Atta Mills to lead the party during the 2016 elections but failed to get the opportunity.
The defeat has not discouraged him from seeking the highest office of the land as he keep pushing for fresh person to lead the NDC come 2020 elections.
The social media poster intercepted by Prime News Ghana has Dr.Spio-Grabrah’s occupational summery such as “ambassador, government minister, NDC flagbearer candidate (2006), NDC vice Chair”, among others boldly written on the photo/poster.
He is urging Ghanaians, especially the NDC members to text to a short code, *713*9867# on all network to support the campaign.
“Support the Spio-Garbrah campaign for Leadership, #SpioForwardAgenda. Please donate to short code *713*9867# (All Networks)”, the social media poster noted.
Also on the photo, an image of Dr. Spio-Garbrah is boldly embossed at the left with an outline of the occupational summary on the right side.
Dr. Spio-Garbrah on Wednesday January 3, 2018, made a fresh push to lead the opposition NDC to recapture power in the 2020 elections after he unveiled the ‘Forward Agenda’.
The Forward Agenda is Spio-Gabrah’s grand plan to win the NDC flagbearership and subsequently the Presidency race in the upcoming election 2020.
The photo which has gone viral on social media depicts that the NDC flagbearer hopeful Dr. Spio-Garbrah and his campaign team are pleading with fans who believe in the ‘Forward Agenda’ to donate some moneys to help the campaign ahead of the upcoming NDC elections.
The NDC says it will elect its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections by the end of 2018.
The NDC constitution stipulates that a flagbearer should be elected two years ahead of elections when the party is in opposition.
With this bold move from the former Minister, other presidential hopefuls like former Presidential Staffer Sylvester Mensah; former SSNIT Board Chairman, Professor Joshua Alabi, and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency, Alban Bagbin are expected to also officially declare their intention to lead the party.
Former President Mahama is also expected to do same.
