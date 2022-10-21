Suame NDC members vandalise party office ahead of constituency elections

Some youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Suame in the Ashanti Region went on a rampage and vandalised the party’s office over an alleged manipulation of the constituency album few hours before the constituency elctions
The aggrieved members claimed they had been delisted from the electoral roll and replaced with unknown faces. They also claim that the register of at least 21 branches of the party in the constituency has been compromised.
The members, some of whom hold positions at various branches turned their anger on top executives within the party accusing them of failing to address their concerns despite several petitions to their offices.
READ ALSO: Mahama donates GH¢1.38m to support NDC constituency elections
Suraj Mohammed a branch executive of the NDC in the Suame Constituency who couldn't hide his frustrations said he may be disenfranchised.
“We realized that some of the names have been expunged. We called our regional chairman last Sunday and he met the Regional Elections Committee. The briefing suggested that the committee was relying on a new list and we believe the register had been compromised.
When we pointed this out to the committee they told us they were waiting for an “order from above”, he explained.
The party office was visibly in a mess as items such as stationery and other equipment were destroyed during the raid.
“We are expected to vote on Saturday (October 22). And so if you tell me you are awaiting a call from above then it means I will be disenfranchised. If the party wants peace they should take steps to resolve this issue or else they will face our wrath”, one of the members warned.
The elections come off this weekend at the various constituencies of the party.