Tamale: Police on manhunt for perpetrators of NDC office attacks

The Police are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office at Tamale on August 23, 2022.
In a statement, the Police "assured the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice and we urged everyone to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence."
According to reports that the attack on the office is due to the appointment of a Vice-Chair, Adolf Ali as the acting Regional Chairman of the party until a substantive chairman is elected.
The aggrieved youth who were in disagreement Adolf Ali's appointment stormed the party office, fired gunshots and destroyed property.
Rather, Rufai Vellim who is the first vice chairman, should be the one to act, the aggrieved members of the party argued.
Aside from the Vice chairman, other executives were said to have opposed the decision.
They wanted the party to wait till the funeral rites of the late Chairman was performed before an acting chairman was appointed.