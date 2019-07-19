Tamale South will soon be NDC’s Manhyia - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu says his constituency will soon be the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.
Haruna Iddrisu is hopeful the NDC will be raking in more votes from Tamale South constituency in both presidential and parliamentary elections the way the governing New Patriotic Party does from Manhyia, one of its strongholds in the Ashanti Region.
The Minority Leader in Parliament is going unopposed in the NDC’s yet to be held parliamentary primaries.
While thanking his constituents in an interview with Citi FM, the MP said the unity in the constituency is overwhelming.
“We can only be thankful for the constituents. I am sure that this fourth time that I am being lucky, winning the chance and fate of Tamale South, its chiefs, its women and its youth, constituency executives who are united for one candidate. We intend to develop the Tamale South Constituency as the Manhyia of the NDC in the Northern Region.”
Mr. Iddrisu is also optimistic of obtaining a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in 2020.
He believes the support shown him is a major boost for the NDC’s presidential candidate in the presidential polls.
“This should contribute significantly to President Mahama’s success in the Presidential election. As for the parliamentary election, it’s a matter of conclusion as I need a single vote which I am assured of in order to beat any potential NPP candidate.”
Haruna Iddrisu went unopposed and won in 2004, 2008 and 2012.
At the close of nominations, he was among the few people who stood unchallenged in their quest to stand for election to lead the NDC for their respective parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections.
The former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations would have been in parliament for 16 years by 2020.
READ ALSO :