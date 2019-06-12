Terror threat : Don't panic, Ghana is safe - Gov't

The government of Ghana says there was no actionable intelligence nor an imminent threat to Ghana.
According to government, "Ghana's safety and risk profiles remain largely unchanged despite recent events in the sub-region."
In a statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Tuesday, government stated that "the security apparatus of the nation continues to be retooled and vigilant to tackle any major security threat within the jurisdiction."
"Ghanaians, foreign residents and visitors are advised to continue to go about their normal ways of life without fear but also encouraged to be security conscious as always."
This follows various travel and security alerts issued by Australian, United Kingdom and Canadian governments to its nationals travelling to Ghana to take precautions because terrorists are likely to attack Ghana.
In a travel advice posted on its website, the UK government also said localised civil unrest could happen in Ghana on short notice.
“Localised outbreaks of civil unrest can occur at short notice and can become violent (sometimes involving weapons). If you’re in these areas, you should remain vigilant, exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities. If this does happen, local police may impose curfews to contain the situation.
“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” the government posted Gov.UK on Sunday, June 9.
Below is a copy of the statement
Ghana remains safe, security remains vigilant
National Security Officials held a meeting on Monday June 10, 2019 at the Jubilee House, Accra.
The meeting was to examine recent travel advisories about Ghana and intelligence reports on Ghana's security situation.
The meeting concluded that there is no actionable intelligence nor imminent threat to Ghana. Ghana's safety and risk profiles remain largely unchanged despite recent events in the sub-region.
The security apparatus of the nation continues to be retooled and vigilant to tackle any major security threat within the jurisdiction. Ghanaians, foreign residents and visitors are advised to continue to go about their normal ways of life without fear but also encouraged to be security conscious as always.
Potential visitors are equally advised that just like other western jurisdictions, the isolated incidents of crime should not and indeed does not undermine the general safety and hospitality for which Ghana is so well known.
Signed,
KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH (MP)
MINISTER