The six thematic areas of NDC's manifesto 

The National Democratic Congress, NDC's People's manifesto has been put together under six thematic areas.
During the launch of the manifesto on Monday, September 7 at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, Chairman for the Manifesto Committee, Prof. Kwaku Danso Boafo said the approach adopt to put the manifesto together was a conscious and deliberate one.
According to him, the manifesto has views and ideas from all walks of life.
Outlining the thematic areas of the manifesto, he said the first one is fixing the economy and uniting against poverty. This they believe will address the issues confronting the economy and contribute to poverty alleviation.
The second theme of the manifesto is promoting human development across all sectors of the economy and the third is providing infrastructure for growth. Under the third theme is the big push of investing in infrastructure.
The fourth is creating sustainable and decent jobs, theme five is good governance, anti-corruption and accountable governance.
The sixth theme focuses on deepening international relations and affairs.