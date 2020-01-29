Tomorrow's meeting is to know how best to compile new register - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of tomorrow's scheduled meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and the Eminent Advisory Committee of the Commission says the meeting is to consult the stakeholders on how best to compile a new voters' register.
According to the EC, the meeting is not to decide whether or not to compile a new register. Adding that the commission aims at explaining to the stakeholders the reason why the EC has taken a decision to compile a new voters' register.
Following the EC's decision to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 polls with a scheduled date of April 18, it has generated a firm opposition from the Inter-Party Resistance against new voters' register.
Tomorrow, January 30 2020 is the scheduled date for the EC to meet with political parties over the controversial decision to compile a new voters register.
Speaking to Joy FM, ahead of tomorrow's meeting, the Director of Electional Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Sereboe Quaicoe said the EC is going to consult the parties on how best they can compile the voters' register
''All is set for the meeting tomorrow. We are going to talk to the political parties about the need for the register. We will seek their advice as to how best to go about the new registration. We know our stance, our stance is to do a new register. We met the Eminent Committee and explained our stance to them, they told us to call a meeting so that's what we are going to do''.
Even though there are calls by opposition parties to rescind this decision, the EC said the compilation of the voters' register will begin on April 18 2020.
Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register (IPRAN), earlier today petitioned former President Jerry John Rawlings to seek his counsel in its quest to stop the Electoral Commission from compiling a new register ahead of the 2020 elections.
Responding to the petition, former President Rawlings called for patience on both sides and urged the coalition and the Electoral Commission not take entrenched positions.
He urged the coalition to ensure that eminent personalities and institutions such as the former Presidents, the Electoral Commission’s Eminent Advisory Committee and the Council of State are all informed.
Rawlings also added that the current mistrust in the country over the compilation of a new voters' register could sour the 2020 elections.
''There is so much mistrust that if we do not find a way of dealing with some of these issues, they will remain and sour the atmosphere during the election period. It will keep us very close to an ignition point which will be very unnecessary''.
“This coming election is going to be a truly serious thing and nobody must take the process for granted or think they can get away with making the wrong moves. The steps being taken must be transparent so no one has any doubts about the integrity of the process. Whoever wants to win will necessarily have to win by free and fair means,” former President Rawlings, stated.
