UK has no interest in who wins Ghana's election - Iain Walker

Iain Walker UK's High Commissioner to Ghana says they will work with the country to ensure the 2020 election is free and fair.
Mr Walker speaking to Citi FM says the UK has no interest in who wins the election but they will ensure it is transparent to avoid any chaos arising.
"We want to work with Ghana for inclusive, safe and transparent elections. We have no interest in who wins the elections, that's for the people of Ghana to decide"
He also talked about the fact that despite COVID-19 having a toll on the relationships between countries, the UK is committed to ensuring it's partnership with Ghana is maintained and made stronger.
"One thing that hasn't changed despite COVID-19 is our commitment to our partnership with Ghana. It's important that we double down on our long-standing relationship. Amidst the advice about social distancing, it's absolutely necessary for us to keep our close ties with Ghana strong"
The 2020 general election is scheduled for December 7, 2020.
Currently, there is a political debate on the compilation of the new voters' register. The EC is bent on putting together a new register whilst the opposition NDC and other parties have kicked against it.
The election is expected to be keenly contested between the flagbearer of the NDC and President Akufo-Addo of the NPP.
The two previously ran against each other in both 2012 with Mahama winning and 2016 with Akufo-Addo winning.
Akufo-Addo announced that he has maintained Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate but John Mahama is yet to select a running mate.
Several names like Professor Kwesi Botchwey; the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Mr Eric Opoku; the party’s General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia; a former Chief Executive of the Ghana Gas Company, Dr George Sipa Yankey; a former Health Minister, Mr Samuel Nuamah-Donkor; and a businessman, Mr Leslie Tamakloe have all cropped up as potential running mates to John Mahama.