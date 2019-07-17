Vice Prez. Bawumia jets off to Cuba

The Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has departed the shores of Ghana for Havana, Cuba.
Dr Bawumia who left Ghana on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the Graduation Ceremony of 232 Ghanaian doctors trained at the University of Medical Sciences, Cuba.
He is also expected to hold talks with the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa; other senior Cuban government officials, and lay a commemorative wreath at the African Heroes Park.
The Vice President will leave Cuba on July 20, 2019, for Vancouver, Canada to lead Ghana’s delegation on a Trade and Investment Mission, organised by the Ghana High Commission in collaboration with the Canada Africa Strategic Investment Group Inc.
Dr Bawumia will also deliver a lecture at the Simon Fraser University, British Columbia, and interact with the Ghanaian community in Vancouver.
Dr Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
In his absence, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye shall, in accordance with Article 60(11) of the Constitution, act in his stead until the arrival of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday 18th July 2019.
READ ALSO: