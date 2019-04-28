Video: Akufo-Addo honours Asantehene with anniversary state banquet

President Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca, displayed graceful dancing prowess, as they hosted the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a special state banquet in Kumasi, to mark the 20th anniversary of his enthronement.
The exhilarating event, was to honour the Asantehene, the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool on the memorable occasion.
The high profile event had in attendance former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, traditional rulers, Members of Parliament, technocrats and professionals, as well as some members of the Diplomatic corps.
Ghanaian hi-life legends, Kwadwo Antwi and Abrantie Amakye Dede, as well as ace gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, with support from the Police band, were on hand and treated the august gathering to repertoire of scintillating music.
Excitement filled the air when the Asantehene, the main celebrant and the toast of the night-time event, dressed in a smart black dinner suit, took to the dancing floor as he was joined by the President and First Lady, to the admiration of the gathering.
They danced to some old hi-life rendition composed by Amakye Dede, including "Odo Kasa", "Brebre", "Krokro me" and "Asem to me a ka bi ma me".
President Akufo-Addo lauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu for working hard in making the chieftaincy institution become more relevant for accelerated development and growth.
He wished him a long life, assuring that the government would continue to liaise with the Manhyia Palace in the implementation of programmes meant to enhance the welfare of the people.
Let's not allow our political differences break our unity- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made these remarks during the Akwasidae Kɛseɛ on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He said the presence of the Awomefia of Anlo state, Torgbui Sri III and his kinsmen at the Akwasidaekese, the first ever, provided a clear sign of a new state that was brewing in Ghana.
He said political differences has plunged the relationship between the two states and said it was time for them not to allow politics to undermine the bond that had existed between the two since 1824.
President Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama were all present when Otumfuo made the address at the Manhyia Palace.